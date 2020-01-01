A list of the various support channels available for the OpenGApps.org packages:
- Open GApps FAQ
- Open GApps Wiki
- XDA Forum Open GApps Q&A Thread
- XDA Forum Open GApps Development Thread
- Open GApps Gitter Chat
Download Speed
The releases are all hosted using GitHub’s releases functionality. GitHub’s releases are hosted on Amazon’s S3 US-East servers. If you experience slow downloads it is caused by limited connectivity from your ISP to US East. If your downloads are interrupted you can try to use a download manager until your ISP or GitHub/Amazon finds a solution to improve connectivity to your region. Add the github.com/opengapps/ URL to your download-manager, not the Amazon S3 URL, to support continuable downloads.
Changelog
The Open GApps changelog is aggregated on the Open GApps Twitter feed.
Questions
If you have any questions check out the Open GApps Wiki, especially the FAQ answers most questions. If you can’t find the answer to your question use the XDA Q&A Thread or join us on Gitter to receive support. Don’t forget to add at least the Open GApps installer debug log and if experiencing Force Closures also include a logcat.
Bugs
If you’ve found a bug in the pre-built OpenGApps.org packages you can report it at the XDA Open GApps Development Thread. Remember to include at minimum the Open GApps installer debug log and if applicable a logcat.
Please don’t file directly any GitHub issues for The Open GApps Project if you experience problems with the OpenGApps.org pre-built packages. The GitHub issues tracker is only used for issues concerning The Open GApps Project compiler-scripts themselves.
The Open GApps Project is an open-source effort to script the automatic generation of up-to-date Google Apps packages.
On OpenGApps.org you can find more information about the project effort and also pre-built Google Apps packages generated by the OpenGApps.org buildbot.
Some highlights about the characteristics of the Open GApps packages:
- All platforms and and all Android versions are supported
- DPI-optimized support for all Google packages (unlike other GApps)
- Frequently updated Google Apps: The pre-built OpenGApps.org packages are updated every (European) night (if there are any updated Google Apps available)
- Strong compression, allowing for relatively small downloads of even the most complete packages
- Automatic backup: It is not necessary to re-flash Google Apps when you flash a ROM update. Most ROMs support this (addon.d) function
- The installer checks your device’s capabilities, like the system partition size. It will notify you, before making any changes, if it finds any problems
- Several package variations, from a Google Super Package (includes all applications that ever shipped on a Google device), to a Stock package that equals the set of applications found on the most current and complete Nexus, to smaller, minimalist packages and an AROMA package that allows graphical selection of what to install
- A special ‘for Stock ROM’ installation mode that allows to update the Google Apps on Stock ROMs that conform to the original Google Nexus filesystem structure
- All package installations can be customized to your individual preferences using our exclusive Advanced Features and Options
Take note that Open GApps does not provide you with any license for Google’s APKs included in the package. The Open GApps packages merely provide a convenient way to sideload APKs to your device. It is your own responsibility to obtain the proper permissions by e.g. buying an OHA-licensed device with pre-installed Google Apps and/or acquiring the applications from Google’s Play Store.
The pre-built packages from OpenGApps.org are provided ONLY as courtesy by OpenGApps.org without warranty of ANY kind, under the terms that they can be freely used for personal use only, and are not allowed to be mirrored to the public other than OpenGApps.org.