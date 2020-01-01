A list of the various support channels available for the OpenGApps.org packages:

Download Speed

The releases are all hosted using GitHub’s releases functionality. GitHub’s releases are hosted on Amazon’s S3 US-East servers. If you experience slow downloads it is caused by limited connectivity from your ISP to US East. If your downloads are interrupted you can try to use a download manager until your ISP or GitHub/Amazon finds a solution to improve connectivity to your region. Add the github.com/opengapps/ URL to your download-manager, not the Amazon S3 URL, to support continuable downloads.

Changelog

The Open GApps changelog is aggregated on the Open GApps Twitter feed.

Questions

If you have any questions check out the Open GApps Wiki, especially the FAQ answers most questions. If you can’t find the answer to your question use the XDA Q&A Thread or join us on Gitter to receive support. Don’t forget to add at least the Open GApps installer debug log and if experiencing Force Closures also include a logcat.

Bugs

If you’ve found a bug in the pre-built OpenGApps.org packages you can report it at the XDA Open GApps Development Thread. Remember to include at minimum the Open GApps installer debug log and if applicable a logcat.

Please don’t file directly any GitHub issues for The Open GApps Project if you experience problems with the OpenGApps.org pre-built packages. The GitHub issues tracker is only used for issues concerning The Open GApps Project compiler-scripts themselves.